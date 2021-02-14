Area high school wrestlers headed to state competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For a couple small town Oklahoma girls, heading to a state wrestling competition is a big deal.
Gracelyn Yates of Comanche and Kallee Boatwright of Davis will compete at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.
It’s a sport that runs in 18-year-old Gracelyn’s family.
She said she’s spent most of her life as a cheerleader, but she jumped at the chance to wrestle when Comanche High School started offering it this past year.
“I’ve grown up around wrestling,” Yates said. “I have two younger brothers. They both wrestle and then my grandpa is also a wrestler, so our whole family history has kind of revolved around wrestling. That’s a big sport in our family.”
She made history this year when she became the first girl from Comanche High School to qualify for state. She’s practicing every day in the gym and running in the mornings to prepare for the competition.
She said she couldn’t do it without the support of her coaches, community and family.
“We went to regionals this last weekend and there were nine girls in my bracket and I came out as fifth place and it was an honor,” Yates said. “It was some tough matches and some tough girls that are really getting into this program, but I was able to do that and I’m so excited.”
In the slightly more populated Davis area is Gracelyn’s competitor, Kallee Boatwright. 15-year-old Kallee said she’s been wrestling since she was in the second grade.
“I was really excited once I knew,” Boatwight said. “When I wrestled my last match, my coach was like so you’re going to state,’ and I was like ‘No way.’”
The two girls have competed before in tournaments and duels, but with others, Kallee wasn’t sure what to expect.
“There’s some girls I haven’t gone against at all because they did regionals in Broken Arrow or Broken Bow,” Boatwright said. “I’m hoping I’ll actually place, but I don’t know how that’s going to go.”
Both girls hope to place at the competition at the end of the month.
Yates is one of five girls from SW Oklahoma that have qualified for State. Elgin had three qualifiers, Symphony Veloz, Shandra Sibert-Woods and Chanelle Brown. Beyonce Coronado of Altus also qualified.
