First Alert Forecast (2/14AM)

Happy Valentine’s Day! We’re already seeing very light snow falling across most of southwest Oklahoma. Round one of today’s snow will continue to push towards the I-35 corridor but quickly behind it is another round of snow. This round of snow will give us moderate to heavy snowfall throughout most of the day today. With strong winds and blowing snow, near blizzard conditions are expected at times. Winds out of the north to northeast at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the upper 30s and low 40s. Roads will become hazardous to nearly impossible to travel as visibility worsens and snow begins to accumulate on surfaces.