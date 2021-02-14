First Alert Forecast (2/14AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Valentine’s Day! We’re already seeing very light snow falling across most of southwest Oklahoma. Round one of today’s snow will continue to push towards the I-35 corridor but quickly behind it is another round of snow. This round of snow will give us moderate to heavy snowfall throughout most of the day today. With strong winds and blowing snow, near blizzard conditions are expected at times. Winds out of the north to northeast at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the upper 30s and low 40s. Roads will become hazardous to nearly impossible to travel as visibility worsens and snow begins to accumulate on surfaces.
While snow is the main weather story today, remember that it’s just as important to keep in mind the life threatening wind chill temps! Today they are expected to reach -20F. Only travel if you must and limit outdoor exposure. Air temperatures by this afternoon will only rise into the low teens and single digits. Exposed pipes will be susceptible to damage if not covered properly. There will be limited power outages. Snow type will remain dry and powdery. So sticking to power lines isn’t a huge concern but some wind gusts into the 30s and low 40s could lead to isolated outages.
Multiple bands of heavy snow will set up leading to overall snow totals between 4 and 10 inches area wide. Some isolated areas may pick up 12+ depending on the exact rate of snowfall.
I’d love to say that after this system moves out the weather clears up and gets warmer but unfortunately that is not the case. Another round of winter weather is to come for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday! Additional snowfall is looking very likely (similar to what we’ll see today) with more travel concerns. More details to come so check back for updates.
Temperatures for the remainder of this week are going to stay significantly below average. After the second storm system, Thursday is trending mostly sunny once the clouds move out with highs in the mid 20s. Temperatures seem to warm up according to the model but with the additional snow on the ground, that’ll keep temperatures slightly cooler.
It’s a great week to stay weather aware! You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day, be safe and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
