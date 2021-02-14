UPDATE: Missing child found by Lawton police

Karina Wynn went missing around 10 a.m. from a home on the east side of Lawton. (Source: LPD)
By Jarred Burk | February 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 1:39 PM

UPDATE: According to the Lawton Police Department Facebook page, Karina has been located and is safe.

The missing child has been found Thank you all for the assistance in spreading the word. #community

Posted by Lawton Police Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is searching for a missing girl who was last seen on the east side of town on Sunday morning.

Officials say 10-year-old Karina Wynn was last seen at a home at 3103 SE Surrey Lane around 10 a.m.

Karina was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue pants and pink boots. She is described as a black female with black hair in braids which go down to her mid-back.

Police say with the weather turning worse they are worried for her safety.

If you have any information on Karina’s location, please contact the Lawton Police Department.

