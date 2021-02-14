UPDATE: Missing child found by Lawton police

UPDATE: According to the Lawton Police Department Facebook page, Karina has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is searching for a missing girl who was last seen on the east side of town on Sunday morning.
Officials say 10-year-old Karina Wynn was last seen at a home at 3103 SE Surrey Lane around 10 a.m.
Karina was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue pants and pink boots. She is described as a black female with black hair in braids which go down to her mid-back.
Police say with the weather turning worse they are worried for her safety.
If you have any information on Karina’s location, please contact the Lawton Police Department.
