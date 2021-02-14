Local church celebrates nurses with Valentine’s Day gifts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrating love - family love, romantic love, and sometimes, even love for your community.
Thirty nurses at Comanche County Memorial Hospital felt the love this Valentine’s Day.
Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Lawton Mike Keahbone said the congregation surprised them yet again with gifts to show admiration for their hard work.
“Obviously, this is a crazy season for nurses, doctors, everybody on the frontlines and so, Paul Gore, the chaplain here let us know as a church that we want to try and encourage nurses,” he said.
They filled gift bags filled with chocolates, flowers, balloons and letters.
Emergency room nurse Brooklyn Rackley said it may seem like a small gesture, but to the nurses fighting on the frontlines, it means so much more.
“COVID has definitely been crazy as everybody knows,” she said. “We have nurses working 12 hours, five days a week, so to get a little encouragement behind us really means a lot and helps us stay encouraged to keep going.”
It started last Christmas when families from the church adopted nurses in the same unit and prepared stockings with presents for them.
“Once we get them all gathered up, they write a letter of encouragement to the nurse and then we just deliver it,” he said. “We just want to encourage them. God lee, they’re working so hard and so much. It’s just a way to love on them a little bit.”
For Keahbone, it’s personal. He saw their dedication first-hand one night last December when he was admitted to the CCMH emergency room with COVID-19.
“On that particular night, it was a madhouse and just watching the nurses respond and they way that they were just so helpful and loving and kind and just working so hard,” he said. “For me personally, just to see it and be a part of it and a benefactor of that was pretty amazing.”
Keahbone said even after the pandemic, First Baptist Church wants to continue showing the community love with gestures like these.
