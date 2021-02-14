7News First Alert Weather: Near blizzard-like conditions are expected across Texoma tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
An early moderate to heavy snow band is expected late tonight before the arrival of the winter storm. This band could produce accumulating snow ranging anywhere from 2-4′'.
Multiple bands of heavy blowing snow are expected to start up after sunrise and last through early Monday morning. Snow fall totals will range anywhere from 5-8 inches with isolated areas seeing up to 9-12′'. Winds will be blustery out of the northeast at 15-25 mph making feels-like temperatures get to 10-20 degrees below zero. High temperatures will range anywhere from 10-14 degrees. Travel will become dangerous during the mid-to-late morning hours once snow begins to accumulate and visibility becomes less than a mile. A dry blowing snow will limit the amount of power outages across Texoma.
Snow showers will exit the area from west to east early Monday morning, however road conditions will remain hazardous for much of Monday.
Another winter storm is posed to hit Texoma late Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing additional accumulations to the area. This will keep roadways and surfaces slick through Thursday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.