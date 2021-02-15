First Alert Forecast (2/15AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Now that yesterday’s storm is out of our hair.. we can prepare for another round of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Before we get into the details, let’s chat about today’s forecast first. While snow may be gone and we’re waking up to a winter wonderland out there... it’s cold and going to remain cold all day. Current wind chill values are 15 to nearly 30 degrees below zero. A wind chill warning is in place due to the extreme cold conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is also a huge concern when outside for a prolonged period. Avoid outside activities if possible but I know many probably want to go outside and play in the snow. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing (several loose fitting layers) , a hat, and gloves.. layers are key!!
Road conditions are hit or miss. Many east to west oriented roadways are okay in some spots but then there are patches of compacted snow. North to south oriented roadways are very slick and mainly covered in snow. Regardless of the road conditions, take it easy, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time getting to your destination this Monday morning.
Most of the day today is looking to stay mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon only rising into the single digits and teens. Expect wind chill values colder.
Now, let’s talk about our next system. Another round of snow is on the way for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with all snow wrapping up by early Thursday morning. This snow will fall in two separate rounds. Confidence is not as high in snow totals this time around due to a slot of dry air developing. This would ultimately impacting snow totals! The website is a great way to check the latest changes with the forecast.
Beyond Wednesday temperatures are still trending colder with lingering snowpack. Temperatures the rest of this work week will stay well below average and freezing for that matter. After the storm system moves out by Thursday conditions are trending mostly sunny with highs in the 20s. By the weekend we should start to see temperatures FINALLY above freezing.
A week cold front (and wind shift) will move into the area on Sunday. Right now we’re keeping the forecast dry but a chance for rain may need to be added later on with newer model data.
It’s a great week to stay weather aware! You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great week, stay safe and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
