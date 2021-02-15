First Alert Forecast (2/15AM)

Now that yesterday’s storm is out of our hair.. we can prepare for another round of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Before we get into the details, let’s chat about today’s forecast first. While snow may be gone and we’re waking up to a winter wonderland out there... it’s cold and going to remain cold all day. Current wind chill values are 15 to nearly 30 degrees below zero. A wind chill warning is in place due to the extreme cold conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is also a huge concern when outside for a prolonged period. Avoid outside activities if possible but I know many probably want to go outside and play in the snow. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing (several loose fitting layers) , a hat, and gloves.. layers are key!!