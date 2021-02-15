Humane Society of Tulsa gives update on dogs rescued from Marlow puppy mill

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The Humane Society of Tulsa says the animals rescued from a puppy mill in Marlow are receiving medical treatment.
Saturday morning the Humane Society of Tulsa arrived in Marlow to help rescue hundreds of animals living in deplorable conditions.
“Unfortunately a lot of the animals their hair was matted, full of feces, urine, and unfortunately some of those animals are having to be sedated to have it shaved off to get down to the skin to get them comfortable, to treat underlying infections that are there. A lot of untreated eye infections, a lot of untreated ear infections, skin infections, dogs with mange. A lot of medical conditions that are tied to repeated breeding,” said Humane Society of Tulsa President Gina Gardner.
Gardner says she and a task force that handles these types of situations arrived in Marlow Saturday morning and quickly got to work to rescue the animals and get them the treatment they needed.
“They are receiving treatment right now, basically we provide them all of the immediate treatment to get them stabilized well. We have animals with fevers, many dogs needed antibiotics right away and some are needed emergency surgery. All of that will be performed in order to make sure the animals survive and are well taken care of,” Gardner said.
The Humane Society will continue caring for the animals until the courts decide who will receive custody of the animals, at which time they could potentially be adopted.
“We don’t know if we will get custody of them, we don’t know how long it will take to get some kind of outcome for them. Right now, there’s a lot of interest in adopting them and we just tell people to watch our Facebook page, we will be posting all legal and court information on there so people can follow along,” Gardner said.
Pritchard is being held at the Stephens County Jail, accused of murder and animal cruelty. Monday was a federal holiday so the courthouse was closed, meaning she hasn’t been officially charged as of yet.
