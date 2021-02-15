7News First Alert Weather: Snow comes to an end overnight with another snowstorm to impact Texoma Tuesday and into Wednesday

Wind chills 20 - 30 degrees below zero Monday and into Tuesday morning

By Noel Rehm | February 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:32 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

Several inches of snow accumulated across Texoma today leaving behind 1-3′ snow drifts. A few ongoing snow showers will eventually come to an end before daybreak. Overnight lows will range anywhere from -2 to -5 degrees with wind chills as low as 20-25 degrees below zero.

Gradual clearing will give way to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. However, afternoon highs will only top out at 7-10 degrees with wind chills remaining well below zero. Any snow accumulations will remain on surfaces and travel conditions will show little-to-no improvement during the day.

First Alert Weather Day’s have been extended through Wednesday as we brace for our next snowstorm which could bring additional 3-5′' of snow with isolated amounts ranging from 6-8′'.

On Tuesday, temperatures will start out at 6 to 8 degrees below zero with wind chills anywhere from -20 to -30 degrees. Our next snowstorm will impact Texoma on Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing additional accumulations to the area. This will keep roadways and surfaces slick-to-hazardous through Thursday.

Temperatures will finally get about freezing by Friday with highs topping out in the mid-30s.

