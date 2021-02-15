Stephens County crews working to keep roads clear

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County road crews have been out and about doing their best to keep things clear ahead of the next round of snow.
Stephens County Emergency Management Director Gary Curtis says if you drive through Duncan, chances are you’ll see someone stuck.
“A lot of cars stranded because they don’t realize when they pull off into those snowdrifts that they’re not used to, the car doesn’t move anymore. I’ve heard police out and about all day pushing and pulling them out and everything like that. Just driving down 81 you’ll see someone stuck again,” Curtis said.
He said they are working to keep the major areas clear, such as Highway 81, the Duncan Bypass, and the roads leading to the hospital. He said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been a huge help as they work to clear the snow out before more can pack on top of it.
“As that packs it forms a layer right down there. We’re trying to keep that all the way down because the more it packs, we’ll end up getting a slippery layer and we don’t want that. With the dry snow right now there’s pretty good traction, most of the vehicles you see going around are two-wheel drive and they’re getting around with what we have right now, but they are working the roads hard. If they let them get away from them at all then we’re going to have cars off the roads,” Curtis said.
Over the next few days, Curtis recommends you only leave the house if you absolutely have to and says if you do hit the roads, do your best to follow the paths already driven in the snow and be careful when turning onto a side street.
“The biggest problem is when you start to turn, do not hit your brakes when you turn, I can’t tell them that enough. You need to already be slow enough when you get there to start the turn. If you hit your brakes the first thing is you lose all traction and then I see people just melting their tires trying to start again. Once you do that you’ve melted your tires and then we have a real issue because you’re not going anywhere,” Curtis said.
Curtis said their biggest concern right now is the extreme temperatures so make sure you bundle up before heading outside.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.