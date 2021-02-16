Altus Police still looking for woman missing since Saturday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police are still looking for a woman who’s been missing since Saturday.
Police say Helena Duboy was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving the English Village Manor Nursing facility, where she was a resident.
That was around 9 p.m. Saturday night, police were notified she was missing around 7:45 the next morning.
It’s believed she may be in the company of a man who might have picked her up at a planned location near the nursing home.
Duboy is 55-years-old, a white female approx. 5ft. 2 inches tall and weighing 110 lbs. Her last known clothing description is a long black housecoat, a gray in color t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white trim, her current her clothing description is unknown.
Altus Police say they have contacted the FBI and are working with them, along with Duboy’s family, to locate her. If you see Helena Duboy or have any information regarding her location, you’re asked to call the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or your local law enforcement.
