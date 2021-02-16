Center For Creative Living continues providing meals through winter storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Center for Creative Living is making sure that people who get meals through their delivery service have enough to last during the winter storms.
Executive Director Lorene Miller said because they knew about weather conditions ahead of time, they were able to plan ahead and deliver meals last week.
The meals included shelf-stable foods like soup, crackers, rice, beans and other items that don’t require refrigeration.
“Our most at-risk are our homebound senior citizens, and they were our most at-risk before COVID hit or before the weather hit,” she said. “They are senior citizens who may not have the same means or availability or access to foods as you know maybe you or I.”
She said the Center’s sites in surrounding areas like Cache, Elgin and Walters are always looking for meal delivery volunteers too if you’re interested in helping.
