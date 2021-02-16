City of Lawton facilities to be closed Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City of Lawton sites and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.
The closures are due to the next round of winter storms expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.
City officials say streets crews are currently conducting inspections, restocking materials and checking fluids to continue emergency operations.
Crews will also be working throughout the night and then in 12-hour shifts as conditions warrant.
The City is still urging residents to conserve energy and avoid traveling.
If you would like to more information, you can visit the City of Lawton’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.