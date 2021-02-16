Cold temperatures bring wind power to a halt

“The truth is, there’s not a fuel type, there’s not an energy source that is spared criticism on this event. We have all of these resources, we need all of these resources, to meet the demands of something historic like this. I think we’re going to learn a lot of lessons going forward from a grid standpoint and looking at reserve margins and everything else. I think there’s going to be a lot we learn from this event but at the end of the day everybody needs to realize we’re all in this together and we’re going to get through it,” Yates said.