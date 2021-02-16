Doorbell camera captures curious elk at Comanche Co. home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County woman had a surprise visitor on Tuesday morning.
She says her doorbell camera alerted to motion on the front porch and when she looked, she didn’t see a person walking up to the house, instead it was an elk.
“Although it is fairly common to spot elk around the Medicine Park/Wichita Mts area this time of year, it was incredible how close to the house they got,” Sara Melrose told us.
Melrose said they catch a lot of wildlife on camera, but this is the first time an elk has made an appearance.
“I love how she seemed to be curiously looking in the house,” Melrose said.
After checking out the window to see if anyone was inside, the herd headed back into the wild.
