Electric, gas companies address usage amid cold weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Freezing temperatures are impacting local gas and electric companies throughout the state.
Tim Hushbeck is the External Affairs Manager for the Lawton Public Service of Oklahoma office.
He said on Monday around noon. Southwest Power Pool emailed PSO stating that they needed to cut power across the state to lower the power level.
That included Lawton as well, starting with Sheridan Road and nearby areas since it’s one of the most powered areas in town.
“I’ve been with PSO for 30 plus years and I never remember us having to do this, so it’s kind of a new situation for PSO to have to do this. But we don’t really have a choice. When we’re asked to do this by the Southwest Power Pool it’s not an ask it’s a tell,” Hushbeck said.
The outage left more than 17-hundred customers without power for a minimum of an hour.
But later Monday afternoon, PSO called off all blackout.
In Lawton, the next affected area could be around 112th and Gore if needed.
Hushbeck said it’s things people can do at home to prevent them from cutting power anywhere else in town.
“If you can adjust your thermostat where it’s a little cooler in your house, maybe put on a sweater, don’t run your large appliances if you can avoid it at these times. That would be like washers and dryers, dishwashers, any of those types of appliances. Anything that has a motor or compressor that you can keep from running,” Hushbeck said.
CenterPoint Energy is asking their customers to do the same thing as it relates to gas usage.
“Not only does that conserve energy for our natural gas system but also for customers they will be saving money because they’ll be using less natural gas and hopefully those savings will show up on their bills next month,” CenterPoint Energy spokesperson, Ross Corson said.
Right now, CenterPoint isn’t having any supply issues and they want to keep it that way.
Corson said they are asking customers to conserve energy until Friday when temperatures are expected to reach above freezing in Oklahoma.
“We want to kind of relieve the stress on our suppliers but our delivery system, our pipeline system in Oklahoma, I believe is very reliable,” Corson said.
Duncan Power, Cotton Electric, and OG&E customers could possibly be dealing with planned power outages over the next few days.
You can find out more information about specific plans by checking out their social media accounts or giving your electric company a call.
