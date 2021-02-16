First Alert Forecast (2/16AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! There’s one way and one way only to describe how it feels out there: COLD. How cold you ask? Believe it or not, we are colder than the lower half of Alaska. As of 8am, Anchorage- 20°, Bethel and Juneau- 17°, Fairbanks- 5°. For us: Lawton- -7°, Duncan- -9°, Altus- -2°, Wichita Falls- -3°, Crowell- 4°. Radar is clear and quite now but another winter storm is already quickly approaching! Due to extreme cold, dangerous wind chills and more accumulating snow today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days.
With record or near record temperatures this morning, and relatively light winds are still producing periods of very dangerous wind chills. Expect values near and below -20 degrees across some area. Minimize outdoor exposure if you have to get out at all. If you have to get out, dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible.
Road conditions are hit or miss this morning too. Many east to west oriented roadways are okay in some spots but then there are patches of compacted snow. North to south oriented roadways are very slick and mainly covered in snow. Regardless of the road conditions, take it easy, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time getting to your destination this morning.
By this afternoon cloud cover will increase ahead of the system. Scattered snow showers will start out west and move east. By tonight we’re expecting moderate to heavy snowfall. This will lead to slick, slippery and hazardous driving conditions. Play it safe and just stay home!! But if you must go out, take it slow, take it easy. Give plenty of time to get to your destination and plenty of distance to the car in front of you.
Snow will linger into tomorrow but the overall intensity will drop off some. For the morning hours, still expect accumulating snow. This event won’t last all day. By the evening conditions will taper off.
After all is said and done, snow accumulations are looking to be between 4-6″ for all southwest Oklahoma counties. The lowest snowfall will be towards the south and west where only 1-3″ will be picked up.
Beyond Wednesday temperatures are still trending colder with lingering snowpack. Temperatures the rest of this work week will stay well below average and freezing for that matter. After the storm system moves out by Thursday conditions are trending mostly sunny with highs in the 20s. By the weekend we should start to see temperatures FINALLY above freezing.
A week cold front (and wind shift) will move into the area on Sunday. Right now we’re keeping the forecast dry but a chance for rain may need to be added later on with newer model data.
Have a great day, stay warm and stay safe!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
