First Alert Forecast (2/16AM)

Good Tuesday morning! There’s one way and one way only to describe how it feels out there: COLD. How cold you ask? Believe it or not, we are colder than the lower half of Alaska. As of 8am, Anchorage- 20°, Bethel and Juneau- 17°, Fairbanks- 5°. For us: Lawton- -7°, Duncan- -9°, Altus- -2°, Wichita Falls- -3°, Crowell- 4°. Radar is clear and quite now but another winter storm is already quickly approaching! Due to extreme cold, dangerous wind chills and more accumulating snow today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days.