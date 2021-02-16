Freezing weather creates challenges for firefighters

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The freezing temperatures and inclement winter weather are adding an extra challenge for fire crews.
The below zero temperatures are causing hoses and gauges to freeze. Lawton Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Bret Baggett says it’s also impossible to fight a fire without getting water onto your body and the cold temperatures make for an incredibly difficult work environment.
“Yeah it’s tough. I mean when you have the physical workload of what a structure fire entails to put it out so we can stop the loss at one property and not spread it to others and you get out of that environment and it’s instantly freezing and there’s a lot of what to be done after the fire’s out. So the physical and mental toll on that is extremely difficult,” said Baggett.
He says when their equipment like hoses freeze, they have to bring it back to the station to thaw out before they wash it.
He also says they’re just trying to keep the water flowing as much as possible.
“Moving water is harder to freeze. We’re constantly trying to keep water moving. Keep water flowing on the trucks. Try to stay as safe as we can,” Baggett said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.