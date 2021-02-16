Frozen pipes keeping local plumbers busy during frigid weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Plumbers across Lawton have been bombarded with calls for help since last week when temperatures took a nose dive causing pipes to freeze.
Mark Pippin has been in the plumbing business since 1978. He says he’s only seen things get this bad a few times.
“It seems like it happens about every ten years. I was just thinking about it and 2011 was a bad year and it was about ten years before that, I don’t know the exact date, but we had another time when it was really bad,” he said.
Pippin says when temperatures get into the teens pipes tend to freeze and expand, damaging them. He says to prevent this you really need to drip your faucets.
“If you have a water line that’s on the north side of the house that’s on the outer wall, I would leave that faucet dripping a little bit or something,” he said.
But it’s only going to get worse, once pipes thaw out, causing leaks and damaging property.
“It’s gonna be a mess and it’ll be too much demand. Every plumber in town is gonna be super busy,” said Pippin.
To prepare for that possibility, Pippin says it’s a good idea to know where your water meter is and how to turn it off.
“If you call a plumber it’s probably going to be a week or two weeks to get to him. You need to know where your water meter shut off is so that you can prevent destroying your house,” he said.
Pippin says if water is still coming out of faucets it means they haven’t frozen and you’ve likely dodged a bullet. With tonight’s freeze however, he encourages home owners to continue allowing faucets to drip.
“If you’ve made it this far you’re probably not going to have a problem,” he said.
Pippin advises people to open cabinets that will allow for warm air to reach pipes, and to be prepared in case a leak should occur in the next few days.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.