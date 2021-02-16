Governor Stitt, President Biden discuss Oklahoma’s energy struggle during historic winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt spoke to President Biden over the phone Tuesday afternoon about the historic winter storm causing snowfall and record-breaking temperatures for Oklahoma.
“I want to thank President Biden for taking the time to reach out this afternoon and offer the federal government’s help for Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “We had a very productive call and I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm.”
Gov. Stitt explained the state’s struggle to get energy to the power grid, especially with natural gas wells freezing in the frigid temperatures.
The Governor has requested the President’s help with the expected the substantial increase in energy bills Oklahomans will likely face. He asked the President to help via the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or another method.
President Biden says his team is aware of the increase to energy bills issue and is already working on a solution.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.