Lawton churches, motel partner to shelter homeless from snow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two Lawton churches and a motel teamed up to make sure 18 homeless people had safe, warm shelter from the freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday night.
Word Alive Church and Lovesick Ministries partnered with the Castle Inn and Suites for the project.
Sheridan Garcia from Word Alive posted on Facebook to ask if anyone knew people who needed shelter.
Mary Solenberg from Lovesick Ministries said their organization provides hot meals and clothes for the homeless on a weekly basis, so they knew plenty of people.
“When Pastor Eli and Sheridan reached out to us, we knew ‘Gosh, we know a lot of people that have a need,’ so my husband and I, we went around last night until probably 2:30 in the morning just trying to find people that we know that we have a relationship with,” Solenberg said.
Another woman messaged Sheridan to ask how she could help. She hopped in the kitchen to whip up breakfast, lunch and dinner for Sunday and Monday.
Then the giving just kept going. Someone else reached out to provide beanies, gloves and hygiene kits.
“They can take a warm shower while they’re here,” Sheridan said. “I heard one guy say that he’s got his roommate in there watching Twister. I mean, how amazing is it to hear that they’re comfortable in their room and that they’re just relaxing on the bed, watching this. It’s the fact that our community saw a need, we publicized it, and people are like ‘How can I help?’”
Thara Abraham and her husband own the motel. She said the night before the cold weather came in, she mentioned to him that she wished they could help but didn’t have many contacts in the area.
“The next morning, I got a call from Pastor Eli and I think that’s what God wanted,” Abraham said. “Just like she said, I want to be the feet and hands of Jesus Christ.”
Sheridan said their church has received so many blessings lately, they want to give back to their own community.
She would hate to wake up in the morning and hear that someone froze to death.
“No matter your situation, no matter why you’re in this position, for whatever reason, it doesn’t matter,” Sheridan said. “Right now, we’re here to help you survive.”
If you’d like to donate to help keep the homeless in the motel for the next several nights, you can send money to the Garcia’s on CashApp at $sheridan5.
