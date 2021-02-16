7News First Alert Weather: Our next winter storm arrives tomorrow afternoon and it will last through Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Partly cloudy and frigid tonight with overnight lows ranging anywhere from 5 to 8 degrees below zero. Wind chills are expected to be 15 to 18 degrees below zero.
Clouds will increase during the day with the first snow band developing in our western counties just after lunch time. The band will progress eastward during the day reducing visibility significantly and road conditions will be hazardous. Highs will top out at 14-16 degrees with wind chills below zero.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue well through Wednesday with snow tapering off late Wednesday evening. Several models are indicating snow totals ranging anywhere from 4-6 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 7-9′'.
