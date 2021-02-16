OBI holds emergency blood drive in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The winter weather has caused an increased strain on a situation that was already an emergency, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Due to this, the OBI scheduled an emergency blood drive in Lawton on Wednesday.
The blood drive will be hosted at the Great Plains Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can make an appointment by calling 877-340-8777 or 580-483-9218, but the OBI says walk-ins are also welcome.
Those who donate will be entered into a daily drawing for a $2,000 prize. One winner will be drawn each day.
Those who donate during the emergency will be entered for a chance to win a 2021 Subaru Outback Premium AWD from Bob Moore Auto Group. The car winner will be announced at a later date.
If you would like more information, you can visit the OBI Lawton Facebook page or their website.
