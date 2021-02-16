Salvation Army sees increase in visitors during freezing temperatures and winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army has seen a rise in visitors since temperatures dropped to below freezing last week.
Major David Robinson says the Salvation Army in Lawton has seen an increase in visitors every day since the center extended its hours early last week in preparation for the winter storm that would usher people indoors.
He says the growing crowd, who can enjoy free meals and free day and night stays, is a welcome surprise.
“The numbers keep growing everyday with it continuing to be cold but we want people to know that we’re here and there’s a place they go to stay warm,” said Major Robinson.
Robinson says they are still no where near meeting capacity and have room for anyone in need of a warm and safe place to stay. He asks that visitors to the shelter arrive before 9:30 at night.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.