STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 508 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday Oklahoma reports 508 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths from the virus statewide.
Caddo, Kiowa and Washita Counties report one death each. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Tuesday.
Despite the frigid temperatures, 34 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 20 new cases, Caddo County had 5, Greer County reported 3, Harmon County had 2 new cases, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita Counties reported 1 new case each.
Beckham and Cotton Counties reported zero new cases for the day.
