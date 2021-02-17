City of Lawton facilities to reopen Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - All City of Lawton sites and facilities are expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, February 18.
Roads crews have been out clearing roads by plowing, salt and sanding operations Wednesday morning and road conditions are expected to continue improving.
Residents are encouraged to continue taking cold weather precautions, avoid traveling, and conserving energy, though.
The City of Lawton would also like to remind residents that stipulations regarding the City’s partial reopening due to COVID are still in place.
