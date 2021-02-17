Common question answers about controlled power outages

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The cold weather is causing temporary power outages across the state and in southwest Oklahoma as people are using more energy to stay warm.
The controlled power outages begin once the Southwest Power Pool issues a level three Energy Emergency Alert.
Tim Hushbeck with the Public Service of Oklahoma said one of the most common questions has been, why is Southwest Power Pool having electric companies do this?
“The main goal is to keep from crashing the whole power grid in this portion of the United States. You might remember some of the blackouts in New York years ago, and some of that when it cascaded across the country. We don’t want a situation like that, and that would be the worse-case scenario for everyone,” Hushbeck said.
Hushbeck said although no one wants to be without power he’s sure people would rather be without for a few hours, rather than a few days.
Another common question people are asking is why they weren’t they notified before the blackouts occurred.
“Moving forward we’re trying to provide that call to give everybody a heads up, but in some cases just not possible to get those out in time because of the short notice we get,” Hushbeck said.
Beverly Aguilar is one of the residents that was notified around seven this morning that the power would be off.
“Afterwards I just told my kids and mother-in-law, she’s with me too, we’re just going to stay in the room together piled up in the bed to stay warm,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar spent more than five hours in bed with her family before the power was restored at noon.
“We tried to keep the duration between an hour and two hours in some cases we’ve been very good, in others we’ve ran into problems where it was tough to bring the transformers back up because of all the load and some issues with the extreme cold weather,” Hushbeck said.
