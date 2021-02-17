First Alert Forecast (2/17AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good snowy Wednesday morning Texoma! Light to moderate snowfall continues to fall across many of our counties. Road conditions are not great to put it simply. Snow has been piling up for several hours resulting in snowy, slick, slippery and hazardous conditions. Please avoid travel if you can. Small cars will get stuck due to the amount of snow on the roadways.
Most of the area (expect Montague, Jack and Young (TX) counties) has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory. This is still in place until 6PM today. Snow showers throughout the day may still produce light accumulations up to one inch in those areas. Plan on slippery road conditions and travel difficulties!
Heaviest of snow will taper off within the next couple of hours from west to east. By this afternoon, light snow and flurries will linger. All precipitation will come to an end by this evening. Areas that didn’t see as much snowfall today will be slightly warmer but otherwise expect highs to rise into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph.
By tomorrow we’re expecting highs in the mid 20s with cloudy skies in the morning then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 15mph.
This deep Arctic trough will start to shift late Wednesday into Thursday resulting in winds out of the southwest for Friday and Saturday. Typically that would result in temperatures around 60° for us however with remnant snow pack high temperatures will only rise into the 30s and 40s over these two days. Friday in trending in the low 30s with Saturday in the upper 30s.
A small wave of energy in the form of a week cold front (and wind shift) will move into the area on Sunday. Highs will rise slightly despite the cold front but only into the low and mid 40s. The chance for rain will be highest in the east side of the state but overall the atmosphere looks extremely dry so precipitation chances look to stay on the low side for us here in Texoma. Thankfully, if there is any precipitation, temperatures will be above freezing so expect it to just fall as rain!
After the front we’re looking at some what cooler air to kick off next week. While this cooler air won’t be Arctic air, we’re talking temperatures relatively seasonable into the 50s.
Have a great day, stay warm and stay safe!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
