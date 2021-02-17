First Alert Forecast (2/17AM)

A small wave of energy in the form of a week cold front (and wind shift) will move into the area on Sunday. Highs will rise slightly despite the cold front but only into the low and mid 40s. The chance for rain will be highest in the east side of the state but overall the atmosphere looks extremely dry so precipitation chances look to stay on the low side for us here in Texoma. Thankfully, if there is any precipitation, temperatures will be above freezing so expect it to just fall as rain!