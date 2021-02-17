Lawton residents given opportunity to voice opinions with Community Needs Survey

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton and its Housing and Community Development Department have started an online Community Needs Survey that will be available until March 15, 2021.
The survey is meant to assess the needs, desires and priorities for community improvement of Lawton residents.
The information collected from respondents will help inform the decisions of the Housing and Community Development Division as strategic plans are developed.
The survey can be accessed through the direct link provided by the City of Lawton or through their website.
Those who can’t take the survey online will have an opportunity to fill it out in-person at Lawton City Hall the week of March 8-12.
For more information about the survey, you can contact the City’s Community Relations Office at 580.581.3301 or email them at publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.
