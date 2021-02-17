7News First Alert Weather: A gradual warming trend is expect through the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows ranging anywhere from 7-9 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph and feels-like temperatures by the morning commute will be as low as 10 degrees below zero.
On Thursday, mostly sunny skies with with highs topping out in the mid-20s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with feels-like temperatures anywhere from 8-11 degrees during the afternoon.
We are expected to finally get back of freezing this weekend. Another cold front will move into the area early Sunday morning keeping this cool air mass in place, However, a zonal flow aloft will allow our temperatures to warm back into the 50s early next week.
