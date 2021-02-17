7News First Alert Weather: Moderate to heavy snow bands to continue across Texoma into Wednesday

Snow will continue into the early morning hours and it will impact the morning commute, so if you have to travel leave early and use extreme caution. Snow will begin to slowly taper off during the afternoon and evening from west to east. The forecast calls for an additional 4-6′' accumulating snow across southwest Oklahoma and 1-4′' of snow across northwest Texas. Highs will top out in the upper-teens with slightly warmer temperatures for areas that don’t see as much snow. The wind chill be in the single digits during the afternoon.