7News First Alert Weather: Moderate to heavy snow bands to continue across Texoma into Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Moderate to heavy snow bands will continue to impact Texoma tonight with roads either remaining hazardous or becoming hazardous. Visibility will be reduced significantly once the heaviest snow bands arrive. Overnight lows will fall to 9-12 degrees and wind chills will be at or below zero.
Snow will continue into the early morning hours and it will impact the morning commute, so if you have to travel leave early and use extreme caution. Snow will begin to slowly taper off during the afternoon and evening from west to east. The forecast calls for an additional 4-6′' accumulating snow across southwest Oklahoma and 1-4′' of snow across northwest Texas. Highs will top out in the upper-teens with slightly warmer temperatures for areas that don’t see as much snow. The wind chill be in the single digits during the afternoon.
Once winter storm #2 is out of the area we will see a gradual warming trend for the rest of the workweek. Highs will be back into the 50s by early next week.
