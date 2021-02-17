Oklahoma National Guard partners with OHP to help motorists during extreme winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have partnered together during this historic winter storm to help residents as part of the Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams (SMART).
The teams were made up of almost 90 soldiers, who have been helping stranded travelers with a wide range of hardships from changing tires, electrical problems with their cars, and on-scene medical care.
Between Sunday and Monday SMART was able to help nearly two dozen stranded motorists.
“These are unprecedented cold temperatures. The visibility when driving our vehicles is challenging in these situations,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Jacox, 2120th Engineer Company. “It is definitely different from what we are used to, but we are ready to respond and help.”
The teams were stationed in the vicinity of Chickasha, Clinton, Perry, Woodward, Ardmore, Checotah, Stroud, and Vinita, each have a stretch of interstate to cover.
