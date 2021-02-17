STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,078 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday Oklahoma reports 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths from the virus statewide.
Caddo and Comanche Counties report one death each. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Wednesday.
113 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 71 new cases, Caddo County had 14.
All other Southwest Oklahoma Counties reported 8 or fewer new cases for the day.
