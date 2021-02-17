Walters forced to shut off water to entire town

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - A water main break has left the entire town of Walters without water. The main break forced authorities to shut off the water until repairs can be made.
Town officials say the water will be restored as soon as possible and they’re estimating that may be as quickly as Wednesday.
Once the water has been restored, the town will be under a Voluntary Precautionary Boil Advisory, as contamination may have occurred.
Residents are advised to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before using.
If you would like more information on this incident, you can visit the City of Walters’ Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.