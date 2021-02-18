Cache Valley Masonic Lodge to host annual Predator Hunt

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Valley Masonic Lodge will be hosting its 4th annual Predator Hunt over the upcoming weekend in Walters.
This event is the Lodge’s main fundraiser for the year and the proceeds will be used for education and helping people in need.
During their 3rd annual event, 47 teams entered and around 200 people attended the dinner and Calcutta the night before the hunt.
If you would like more information, you can visit Cache Valley Masonic Lodge #530′s Facebook page.
