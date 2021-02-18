City of Lawton to offer guided tour of new Public Safety Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is offering guided tours of the new Public Safety Center to residents.
The tours will be offered on a limited basis following a closed ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on March 16, 2021.
“Though this event may look a little different than previous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, we are still very excited to debut this building to the community and give so many of our hardworking public safety officials a new, beautiful home,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
The Public Safety Center will house the Municipal Court, the Police Department, City Jail and firefighting crews of Lawton Fire Department Station 1.
The City of Lawton says they expect to begin moving into the building after the ribbon-cutting.
If you would like an opportunity to experience the guided tour, you can sign up online via a link provided by the City of Lawton.
The City says additional opportunities to tour and view the building will be made available after staff has had a chance to move in and that a virtual tour of the building is also expected to be produced for the community during that time.
