Fire crews called to Hilton Garden Inn

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several of Lawton’s fire stations were requested to send firefighters to the Hilton Garden Inn after smoke was reported inside the building Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say the smore was reported to be coming from the fourth floor, possibly from a light.
Firefighters ran hoses to the building to be on the safe side.
Officials say hotel guests were temporarily moved to the lobby until the investigation was over.
