First Alert Forecast (2/18AM)

Starting off this Thursday morning current temperatures are still in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values below zero for many but not all! So before heading out the door, grab the extra layer because you’ll still need it. Another good thing to have on hand today is sunglasses! With the snowpack in place that reflects the sunshine even more so it’ll be extra bright out there as long as the sun shines! While some are also seeing cloud this morning by the afternoon we’re expecting more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 20s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts during the afternoon will be in the low 20s.
This deep Arctic trough will start to shift over the next few days resulting in winds out of the southwest for Friday and Saturday. Typically that would result in temperatures around 60° for us however with remnant snow pack high temperatures will only rise into the 30s and 40s over these two days. The deep trough will also also keep temperatures slightly below average heading into the weekend. Tomorrow will be in the low 30s with Saturday in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A small wave of energy in the form of a week cold front (and wind shift) will move into the area on Sunday. Highs will rise slightly despite the cold front but only into the low and mid 40s. One thing that will have to be monitored is the potential for drizzle Sunday morning ahead of the front. Moisture and warm air advection may result in sufficient low-level saturation and ascent for some drizzle. This is something we’re keeping a close eye on to check back for details!
After the front we’re looking at some what cooler air to kick off next week (not as cold as the past Arctic Air we saw but comparatively speaking). With zonal flow (east to west oriented winds) in place, this will allow for temperatures relatively seasonable into the 50s and 60s for early next week. While this cooler air won’t be Arctic air, we’re talking temperatures relatively seasonable into the 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
