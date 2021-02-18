First Alert Forecast (2/18AM)

Starting off this Thursday morning current temperatures are still in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values below zero for many but not all! So before heading out the door, grab the extra layer because you’ll still need it. Another good thing to have on hand today is sunglasses! With the snowpack in place that reflects the sunshine even more so it’ll be extra bright out there as long as the sun shines! While some are also seeing cloud this morning by the afternoon we’re expecting more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 20s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts during the afternoon will be in the low 20s.