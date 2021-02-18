Gov. Stitt requests disaster declaration from the federal government

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt announced on Wednesday the State of Oklahoma has requested a disaster declaration from the federal government due to the winter storm that’s been causing widespread havoc across the state.
“Yesterday President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am now urging the President and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”
Gov. Stitt requested Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance under the Stafford Act and Public Assistance Category B, limited to mass care and sheltering for all 77 Oklahoma counties.
If the request is approved, the declaration would allow reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for costs of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s public assistance program.
It would also authorize federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread winter weather event.
