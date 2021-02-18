Lawton awarded $2 million CARES Act grant for roadway improvements

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced they will be awarding the City of Lawton a $2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.
The grant is to be matched with $5.5 million in local investment in order to make roadway improvements to Lee Boulevard which is intended to improve access to the Lawton Industrial Park, Great Plains Technology Institute, and Southwest Medical Center.
The Lee Boulevard improvement project is expected to retain 3,070 jobs.
“This improvement project will not only support thousands of existing jobs in Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma, but it will help generate new business along the main corridor of business and industry. Last year, I was proud to express my support of federal grant funding for this project, and I am grateful that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is making this significant investment,” said Congressman Tom Cole.
The planning efforts for this project were led by the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments, which is funded by the EDA to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.
There’s no word yet on when the project will begin.
