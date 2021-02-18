Lawton man runs into burning home in hopes of saving pets

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton family is mourning the loss of a few pets they lost in a house fire over the weekend.
Al Ream said he was asleep in his man cave in his backyard Saturday morning, when he started smelling smoke.
He immediately jumped up, ran to the backdoor, and saw a room in his house was on fire, a room where he kept his pets.
Ream suffered burn marks on his arms and singed his hair, trying to rescue four dogs, four ferrets, and two cats.
“I just went in and started dragging animals out, trying to get them away from the fire, and used up three fire extinguishers trying to put one crate out, so I could rescue our dog, but I couldn’t get it out,” Al said.
Ream went into the burning home several times, trying to save his pets.
But he couldn’t get to all of them.
“So we lost two ferrets. The other two ferrets their feet our burned, fidget our one boxer he has burns on 30-percent of his body, and he’s at the vet now being hospitalized,” Al’s wife, Erin said.
Since most of the damage is inside of the home. The family is wanting to rebuild what was ruined in the fire.
“Building materials would be wonderful, and then just bodies really is what we need. The clean up and helping with, you know it’s hard lift plywood and stuff like that by yourself,” Erin said.
The couple said despite the loss of their animals and damages to their home. They are still feeling overwhelmed with blessings.
“A lot of people have donated food, we have received some clothing, we have received a few donations. We lost everything in the animal room, so that was feed. Petco was able to get us reestablished with what we needed to take care of the ferrets with was phenomenal,” Erin said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Jackson’s Laundry Mat on 11th Street in Lawton, or you can donate to their GoFundMe, Fundraiser for the Ream family.
