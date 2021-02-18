President Biden approves Gov. Stitt’s request for Emergency Declaration

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday it was announced that President Biden approved Governor Stitt’s request for an Emergency Declaration in all 77 Oklahoma counties.
This means federal aid will be made available to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts the help areas impacted by the historic winter storm.
The federal government has agreed to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering as well as direct federal assistance to state and local agencies at 75% federal funding.
This will also allow reimbursement to state and local government entities for eligible mass care and sheltering costs, and Emergency Operations Center costs associated with sheltering activities.
FEMA has been authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, which may include technical assistance for water system repairs or commodities for shelters.
“I want to thank President Biden for his swift action to grant our request and make federal resources available to Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “We will continue to leverage all resources as we recover from this storm.”
