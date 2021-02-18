STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday Oklahoma reports 618 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths from the virus statewide.
Comanche County report one death. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Thursday.
45 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 29 new cases, Caddo and Cotton Counties reported 4 cases each, Tillman and Washita Counties reported 1 new case each, and Jackson County reported 6 news cases.
Beckham, Greer, Harmon, and Kiowa Counties reported zero new cases for the day.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.