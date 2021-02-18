Water main break causes emergency level water conservation measures for Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The frigid temperatures have caused a water main break in several Southwest Oklahoma towns, including Duncan.
The has caused the town to enter emergency level water conservation measures.
Officials say water crews are working as quickly as possible, including overnight, to fix the leaks and to increase production output, but they are having trouble keeping up with the demand.
Making matters more difficult, the City of Duncan says that the snow is making water main breaks more difficult to locate and repairs are more complicated causing them to take longer than usual.
If you see a main break, water pooling, or water running down the street to please let officials know by calling 580-251-7790.
