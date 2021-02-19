City of Frederick without water, donations available

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The town of Frederick is without water Friday after complications from a busted pipe earlier this week.
Frederick Fire Chief James Heap said the town’s main water line burst earlier this week, but this current problem actually came about once that was fixed.
“Once the water was on its way back to Frederick there was a rupture in the pump house. It flooded the pump house. We had some electric motors underwater. They are currently trying to make repairs to that rupture,” Peak said.
Representative Trey Caldwell says constituents alerted him to the problem in Frederick. So, he began making calls, got some donations and headed to Tillman County.
“We just wanted to mobilize resources and make sure the powers that be in the executive branch in Oklahoma, Governor Stitt and Mark Gower, knew that the situation was there. The two main places it’s affecting in Tillman County is Manitou, which is a small community, but also has the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs facility that has young persons in custody and the Town of Frederick,” Caldwell said.
In addition to the water that Caldwell brought, which was donated by the Southwest Ledger, the state approved six additional pallets of water to be sent to Tillman County. And they’re not the only ones stepping up to help.
“Lupi Construction in Lawton and Landers Dirt, they’re both sending tanker trucks and personnel, they’re going to get water from the City of Water and send nondrinking water down. Then the City of Grandfield has mobilized one of their tankers and is sending a tanker as well,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said residents can pick up the bottled water and fill up containers from the tankers to help them get by until the water is back on.
“Best case scenario is probably sometime around Sunday when you get water back to normal but just in the meantime, if they need water, they can come down here to the Annex facility right south of the firehouse,” Caldwell said.
If you need more information you can go to the Facebook page for the City of Frederick. If you are going to pick up water, they will give you the bottled water, but ask that you bring your own containers for water out of the pump trucks.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.