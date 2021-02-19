First Alert Forecast (2/19AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Friday morning! It’s cold and chilly out there so make sure to layer up and bundle up before heading out the door. Areas of black ice are likely on some roadways with the snow melting and then refreezing overnight. So take it easy on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots! By this afternoon we’re looking at many in the low 30s with west to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
The deep Arctic trough that brought us the extreme cold stretch will start to shift over the next few days. This will still result in below average temperatures heading into the weekend. By tomorrow a surface low will bring much warmer conditions across the Southern Plains. Much, if not all, of the area will finally see temperatures above freezing over the weekend reinforcing that strong melting of snowfall. Tomorrow will top out in the mid 40s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph. By sunset tomorrow, temperatures will rapidly drop below freezing and stay that way overnight into Sunday.
With increasing surface moisture/ dew points some areas will be waking up to patchy freezing fog Sunday morning. some model runs also have enough moisture to produce drizzle to freezing drizzle. A 10% chance to account for that has been added in the 7-day forecast.
After sunrise a cold front will start to push into the area bringing with it cooler air behind it and a northerly wind shift. High temperatures won’t be impacted much, in fact many will be warmer Sunday than Saturday. Highs will rise mainly into the mid to upper 40s. Winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
Early next week, we will see a warming trend. The warmest day so far is looking to be Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Monday’s high will top out in the mid 50s. While temperatures will warm up they will not last. Spring and winter are still battling it out! Another cold front will arrive Wednesday, tapping into cooler air from the north. This will drop highs from the 60s into the 40s by the end of next week.
Rain looks possible Thursday with the wave of energy passing by but as usual with it being so far out, models are not in agreement about the rain. If we get precipitation into Thursday night, could also see our next opportunity for some wintry precipitation with rain changing to snow. Make sure to check back for details as we continue to get closer!
You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.