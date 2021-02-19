First Alert Forecast (2/19AM)

The deep Arctic trough that brought us the extreme cold stretch will start to shift over the next few days. This will still result in below average temperatures heading into the weekend. By tomorrow a surface low will bring much warmer conditions across the Southern Plains. Much, if not all, of the area will finally see temperatures above freezing over the weekend reinforcing that strong melting of snowfall. Tomorrow will top out in the mid 40s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph. By sunset tomorrow, temperatures will rapidly drop below freezing and stay that way overnight into Sunday.