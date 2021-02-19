7News First Alert Weather: The thaw starts for some of us tomorrow with most snow melting over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Partly cloudy and cold tonight with overnight lows falling to 3-7 degrees across Texoma. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with road conditions continuing to show steady improvement. Highs will top out in the low 30s with several areas getting above freezing during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
The big thaw begins this weekend with temperatures topping out around 40 degrees on Saturday. This will also be a time to check for any pipes that may have bursts during our long cold spell.
A cold front will move through on Sunday morning keeping our below average temperatures in place. However, temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s allowing for snow to continue to melt. Winds will increase out of the northwest behind the front with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.
The warming trend will continue through next week with highs back into the 60s by Tuesday.
