Officials discuss what to do when a dog is left in the cold

“Don’t throw a doghouse over there, don’t throw over food and water,” said Anderson. “Call us, we’ll come out and we’ll take a look. If we go out there and you said there’s no food, no water. And we get there and there’s food and or water, I don’t know you gave it to them, or you know the people took care of ‘em. We have to go by the evidence that gets collected at the time that we get there.”