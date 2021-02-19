UPDATE: OSBI ties third victim to double homicide in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the death of a woman in Chickasha has been tied to the deaths of a 67-year-old man and a 4-year-old child who were found by police February 9.
It started when 911 operators received a call from a home in Chickasha, but the caller hung up.
Officers say they forced entry into the residence after hearing someone call for help. They found a 67-year-old man and a 4-year-old child dead. Another person was found injured and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
42-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson was identified as a suspect in the deaths of the man and child.
OSBI officials say that while in custody Anderson admitted to agents that he also killed a neighbor that lived on the same street as the victims. Officers went to the residence Anderson gave them and found a woman who had been stabbed to death. She was identified by her next-of-kin.
Authorities say evidence supports that the neighbor was murdered first and then Anderson went to the second home where he allegedly injured one occupant and killed the man and child.
Anderson was injured as well, and taken to the hospital. He was released February 15 and transported to Grady County Jail.
Authorities say he will face multiple charges, but due to the inclement weather, those have not been filed yet.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.