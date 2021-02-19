Wichita Mountains reopening after weather closure

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is re-opening after closing last weekend due to winter weather.
Refuge officials say they closed out of an abundance of caution due to the impending snow and winter weather which has caused record low temperatures and snowfall over the past week.
“These storms broke numerous records across Oklahoma and Texas logging some of the lowest temperatures on record in the last century,” said Refuge Manager David Farmer. “We appreciate the responsible use of the refuge during this limited closure and are grateful no accidents occurred.”
The re-opening to recreational activities across the refuge including Doris Campground and in the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area is effective February 19, 2021.
Hiking, wildlife photography, and other visitor activities may also resume.
The Mt. Scott Roadway will remain closed to motor vehicles until road conditions improve. Pedestrians are cautioned to watch for icy spots as the Mt. Scott Roadway will not be plowed and takes much longer to thaw than other refuge roads.
Officials also say that while the winter weather closure has been lifted, other closures and suspensions due to COVID-19 remain in effect including the closures of facilities, bathrooms, and restrictions at Doris Campground.
