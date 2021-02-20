Cameron officials helping students after apartment floods

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A busted pipe caused one of Cameron University’s apartments to flood this week.
The flooding started after a fire line for the sprinkler system froze in Cameron Village Building B and thawed causing the line to burst.
Keyla Lara said then the fire alarm went off, and the RA’s started yelling and knocking on doors telling everyone to get out of the building.
“As soon as I walked out my whole hallway it was like with water and everything, and I went down to the second floor the roof was leaking and it just keeping getting worse and worse,” Lara said.
It was a race against time to try and save her belongings.
“I went upstairs and came back down at least 10-times because I was like I forgot this, I’m going to go get this, I forgot this. So I was definitely in shock and nervous because I’ve never been in a situation like this, so I called my mom, and she was like, do this, do that,” Lara said.
Zeak Naifeh is the Dean of Students for Cameron’s residential life.
He said students have since been moved to another building, and they are currently working with students to see what goods were damaged.
“Our priority right now is academic. So we are looking at books and those kinds of materials that would be class-related to make sure their academic success is not affected when we start classes again on Monday,” Naifeh said.
Lara said she never expected to be in a situation like this, but Naifeh and others have made things easier for her and others who were affected.
“That same night, he called everyone to see how we were doing and if we needed help with anything. He’s been very helpful,” Lara said.
The University also has brought in outside contractors to help remove the water and take care of other fixes.
The building is expected to be back open before the summer.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.